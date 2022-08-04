e-Paper Get App

CUET UG 2022: All you need to know about marking pattern

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 11:12 AM IST
The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) phase 2 begins today. The national entrance exam will go on from August 4 to August 8, and then on August 10.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards to candidates appearing for CUET UG 2022 at cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

CUET UG 2022 Marking Scheme

As per an official statement, in order to answer a question, candidates will have to select one option that will correspond to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer. However, in case of any discrepancies, following will be the marking pattern:

  1. Five marks will be given (+5) for the correct or most appropriate answer.

  2. One mark will be deducted (-1) if an incorrect option is marked.

  3. No marks will be given (0) to the question if it is left unmarked or for review.

  4. If more than one option is found to be correct then Five marks will be given (+5) only if one of the correct options is marked.

  5. If all options are found to be correct then Five marks will be given (+5) to all candidates who have attempted the question.

  6. If all options are incorrect, a question is wrong, or a question is dropped, then five marks will be given (+5) to candidates who have attempted the dropped question.

