CUET to be conducted in 13 languages: UGC

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in Undergraduate programs from the academic session 2022-2023 in all UGC funded Central Universities will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, stated UGC in an official circular.

The CUET may also be adopted by the State/Private / Deemed to be Universities.

The National Testing Agency will conduct the CUET, a computerised examination (NTA). The application window for the text will open in the first week of April, and the test pattern is expected today.

Admission to undergraduate courses in central universities will be based solely on the CUET score, according to UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. The results of the Class 12 Board Exam will not be weighted. According to him, the university can use the Board scores as an eligibility criterion for the test.

The implementation of CUET gives Class 12 Board examination performance largely obsolete. It will also put an end to the trend of steep cutoff marks in Delhi University, where some colleges have eligibility criteria of 100% marks in all subjects.

Detailed structure of CUET UG is available on the official NTA website, https://nta.ac.in/

Application for CUET UG will be available in the 1st week of April 2022.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 11:05 AM IST