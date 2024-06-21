CUET Provisional Answer Key 2024 To Be Issued Soon At exams.nta.ac.in

Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 shortly. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the answer key from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ .

It serves as an entrance exam for undergraduate programs offered by various central, state, private, and recognised universities across India. Approximately 13.48 lakh candidates participated in this national-level entrance exam.

Key Details:

Exam Date: May 15 and May 24

Date of Answer Key Release: The CUET UG 2024 provisional answer key will be available soon.

Date of CUET UG 2024 Result: The results will be announced on June 30, 2024.

Exam Format:

The CUET UG 2024 was conducted in two formats: pen and paper-based and computer-based.

Answer Key and Objection Process:

The NTA will provide scanned copies of OMR sheets and question papers along with the answer key.

Candidates can contest the provisional answer key by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question.

A deadline will be specified for submitting objections.

Marking Scheme:

Candidates will be awarded five marks for each correct answer.

One mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

How to download CUET UG 2024 Answer Key:

Visit the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

Navigate to the CUET UG 2024 result link on the homepage.

Enter your application number and password to log in.

The CUET UG Answer Key 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Verify the answers and download the answer key.

To raise objections, click on the provided link.

Complete the objection process by making the required payment online.

Read Also MP: CUET Counselling For Admission To PG Courses From June 19

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and announcements regarding the answer key and results.