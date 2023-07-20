CUET PG Result 2023: UGC Chief Confirms Results By Tonight Or Tomorrow Morning

CUET PG Result 2023 | Representational pic

The results for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 will be out in due course of time, according to the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. The much awaited results for CUET PG 2023 will finally be over by tonight or tomorrow.

In a twitter post the UGC chief says, "CUET-PG: NTA is aiming to announce CUET-PG results either tonight or tomorrow morning. Please visit the NTA website for updates."

Candidates who appeared for CUET PG 2023 will be able to check their results on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will have to login with their application number and password to view the results.

CUET PG 2023 was held between June 5 to 17 and June 22 to 30 for admission to postgraduate programmes in the participating central, state, deemed, and other universities.

Meanwhile NTA released the CUET PG provisional answer key on July 13, 2023. According to the marking scheme of CUET PG 2023, candidates will be awarded four marks for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. Zero marks will be given for unattempted questions. Also, there is no negative marking.