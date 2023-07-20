 CUET PG Result 2023 To Be OUT Tonight As Per Reports; Check Latest Updates
“CUET-PG: NTA is aiming to announce CUET-PG results either tonight or tomorrow morning. Please visit the NTA website for updates”, UGC Chairman tweeted.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 09:52 PM IST
article-image
CUET PG Result 2023 | IStock images (Representational Pic)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce CUET-PG results either tonight or tomorrow morning. All applicants who participated in the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate programs can view the results on the CUET PG official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

As per the reports the CUET PG 2023 results will be announced tonight.

Here is the Direct link to check the final answer key

article-image

CUET PG 2023: No re-evaluation or re-checking of result

There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.

CUET PG 2023 results soon: Know marking scheme

Each question carries 04 (four) marks.

For each correct response, candidate will get 04 (four) marks.

 For each incorrect response, 01 (one) mark will be deducted from the total score.

 Un-answered/un-attempted response will be given no marks.

