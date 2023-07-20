CUET PG Result 2023 To Be OUT Tonight As Per Reports; Check Latest Updates

CUET PG Result 2023 | IStock images (Representational Pic)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce CUET-PG results either tonight or tomorrow morning. All applicants who participated in the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate programs can view the results on the CUET PG official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

“CUET-PG: NTA is aiming to announce CUET-PG results either tonight or tomorrow morning. Please visit the NTA website for updates”, UGC Chairman tweeted.

As per the reports the CUET PG 2023 results will be announced tonight.

#CUETPG2023 results in a couple of hours. #CUET — Manash Pratim Gohain (@manashTOI) July 20, 2023

CUET PG 2023: No re-evaluation or re-checking of result

There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.

CUET PG 2023 results soon: Know marking scheme

Each question carries 04 (four) marks.

For each correct response, candidate will get 04 (four) marks.

For each incorrect response, 01 (one) mark will be deducted from the total score.

Un-answered/un-attempted response will be given no marks.