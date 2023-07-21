CUET PG Result 2023: Out Of Total Candidates Who Register, 50 % Missed Exam

CUET PG Result 2023 | Representational Pic

Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 result are out at the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. As per the CUET PG result data shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA), more than half of the students who registered for the exam failed to appear in the examination centres. The highest number of students who registered for the CUET PG 2023 exam was for the MBA programme.

NTA conducted CUET PG 2023 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for about 4,58,774 registered candidates and administered 8,77,492 tests. A total of 197 universities are participating in CUET PG 2023.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the CUET PG exam are now required to participate in the counselling process organized by the participating universities. To take part in CUET PG counselling, candidates need to register, and fill in their options, and preferences in the application form of the respective universities. The CUET PG 2023 exam was conducted in 279 cities across the country.

Read Also CUET PG Result 2023 To Be OUT Tonight As Per Reports; Check Latest Updates

Additionally, for certain professional vocational courses, participating universities may conduct interviews or practice sessions, and the scores from these rounds may also be considered as part of the application process.

CUET PG 2023 Result: Statistics

Number of registered candidates (unique): 4,59,083

Number of tests administered: 8,77,492

Male (unique candidates): 2,09,740

Female (unique candidates): 2,49,332

Transgender (unique candidates): 11

PwD (unique candidates): 2,276

General (unique candidates): 1,66,548

The exam was conducted in phases: 2

Number of universities participated: 197

This year, a total of 396 question papers were published by the NTA. The CUET PG results 2023 have also been shared with the universities where the candidates had applied. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and institutions for further details.