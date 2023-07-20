 CUET PG Result 2023: NTA Likely To Release Results This Week At cuet.nta.nic.in
CUET PG Result 2023: NTA Likely To Release Results This Week At cuet.nta.nic.in

Candidates who have appeared for this examination can visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. and download the CUET PG final key PDF from the website. NTA will soon confirm the dates and times regarding the same.

FPJ Education Desk | Updated on: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

The National Test Agency (NTA) is all set to announce the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) PG Results for the year 2023. The results are expected to be out this week. Following that, the NTA has issued a CUET PG final answer key to which results are anticipated anytime soon.

Steps to check CUET PG Results 2023:

1. Visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the "CUET PG Result 2023" link

3. Check the options and download the scoreboard

4. Take a printout for future purposes

CUET PG Marking scheme:

1. Each question carries 04 marks

2. For each correct response, the candidate will 04 marks

3. For each incorrect response, 01 mark will be deducted from the total score

4. Un-answered/un-attempted responses will be given no marks

Students are advised to keep visiting the official website to get the latest updates.

Published on: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
