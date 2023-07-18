CUET PG Result 2023: Final Answer key, Results Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2023 Answer Key | Representative image

National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announced results the results of Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2023) on its official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. The deadline to raise objection against the answer key is over and next, challenges made by candidates will be reviewed by NTA and the final answer key will be prepared.

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, Jagadesh Kumar, Monday said that candidates will be updated about the possible result announcement date as the process of finalising the answer key progresses.

Candidates will be able to check CUET PG results using application number and date of birth. When announced, the date and time for CUET PG results and after that the direct link to check scorecards will be shared here.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.

Steps to check your score online CUET PG result 2023:

Go to cuet.nta.nic.in.

Now, open the link to download scorecard.

Enter your login details and submit.

Your scorecard will be displayed. Check and download it.

