CUET PG application date extended; learn how to apply

The deadline for submitting the Online Application Form for Common University Entrance Test (PG) – 2022 has been moved from June 18 to July 4, 2022 (up to 05:00 pm).

This is being done in light of the enormous number of requests that have been received.

As a result, the Extended/Revised deadline for submitting Online Application Forms and making modifications (such as Center Cities of Examination, etc.) in the particulars of the Online Application Forms has been extended.

Corrections to the details in the Online Application Forms will be accepted, together with the payment of an additional charge (depending on the changes made to the form) until 11:50 p.m. on July 8, 2022.

Candidates are recommended to check the NTA website(s) http://cuet.nta.nic.in /www.nta.ac.in for the most up-to-date information.

To apply for CUET PG, Candidates must:

Go to CUET's official website cuet.nta.nic.in. Fill in your personal information, such as your name, gender, phone number, and so on. Fill out the application for CUET PG 2022. Scanned documents, such as pictures, signatures, caste certificates, and so on, should be uploaded. Pay the application cost via the internet. Submit the CUET PG application for the year 2022. The confirmation page can be downloaded, saved, and printed.