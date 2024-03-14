CUET PG Admit Card 2024 For March 18 Exam Released By NTA, Download Now!

Representative Image |

The CUET PG Admit Card 2024, which was highly anticipated, has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This will enable candidates to take part in the Common University Entrance Test, which is set to take place on March 18, 2024.

Candidates who are interested in taking the exam on the specified date can obtain their admit cards from the official CUET PG website, which can be found at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The website provides detailed instructions on how to download the admit card, making the process easy and convenient for all applicants.

Furthermore, the official notice states that the admit cards for candidates with exams after March 18, 2024, will be thoroughly updated and then released. This is to ensure that all participants have equal access and can adequately prepare for their exams.

As mentioned in the official notification, candidates are advised to note the following guidelines:

• The candidates are given the Admit Card on a provisional basis, provided that they meet the eligibility requirements.

• The Admit Card will not be mailed or sent by post.

• Applicants are advised against altering or defacing the Admit Card or making any modifications to the information provided on it.

• The issuance of the Admit Card does not automatically imply eligibility acceptance, as it will be further reviewed during subsequent stages of the admission process.

• Candidates are instructed to keep a well-preserved copy of their Admit Card for future use.

Candidates are strongly advised to stay alert and regularly check the official CUET PG website for comprehensive updates and relevant information regarding the examination.

Moreover, if candidates face any difficulties while downloading or find any inconsistencies in the information provided in the Admit Card, they are advised to immediately contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or send an email to cuetpg@nta.ac.in for quick help and resolution.