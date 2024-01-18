CUET PG 2024: NTA Expands Exam Centers, Gurugram & Srinagar Included

File

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently issued a important update for candidates appearing in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2024. Aspirants are urged to check the official notice, which is available on the NTA's website at nta.ac.in.

Two new cities added

In response to multiple requests from candidates and stakeholders, the NTA has taken the decision to incorporate two additional cities as examination centers for CUET PG 2024. The newly added cities are Gurugram (Haryana) and Srinagar (Uttarakhand), aiming to provide more convenience to candidates.

Candidates who have already submitted their application forms now have the opportunity to edit their chosen Examination Centre during the designated correction window. The NTA assures candidates that efforts will be made to allocate the examination city based on the candidates' preferences, with the decision being finalized based on either the Correspondence Address or Permanent Address provided in the Application Form.

Important Dates and Registration Details

CUET PG 2024 is scheduled to take place from March 11 to March 28, 2023, conducted nationwide through a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The registration process commenced on December 26 and is set to conclude on January 24, 2024. As the deadline approaches, interested candidates are encouraged to visit the official CUET PG website for additional details.