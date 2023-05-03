CUET PG 2023 registration closes soon, last day to apply May 5 at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2023 registration closes soon | IStock images (Representational Pic)

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the CUET PG 2023 registration process on May 5, 2023.

Interested candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2023 can apply online through the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2023 exam will be conducted on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2023 across the country at various exam centres.

Direct link to apply for CUET PG 2023

The last date to make payment of fees online is till May 5, 2023. The correction window will open on May 6 and will close on May 8, 2023.

The CUET PG exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Steps to register CUET PG 2023: