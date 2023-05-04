CUET PG 2023 application process to end tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in, steps to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will reopen the application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for Postgraduate (PG) courses. | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will tomorrow, May 5 close the window for CUET PG 2023 registrations.

Interested and eligible students can apply for the entrance examinations on their official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can choose additional exam paper codes, courses and universities till the registration process closes.

For those who need to make corrections to their application form, the NTA will open the CUET PG 2023 application form correction window between May 6 and May 8.

Candidates can review their applications carefully and make any necessary corrections within this time period.

The entrance exam for CUET PG courses will be held on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts:

First shift from 10 AM to 12 Noon

Second from 3 PM to 5 PM

Exam duration

The exam will last for two hours.

It is important for candidates to be well-prepared for the exam by referring to the official syllabus, previous year papers, and other study materials.