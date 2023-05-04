 CUET PG 2023 application process to end tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in, steps to apply
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCUET PG 2023 application process to end tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in, steps to apply

CUET PG 2023 application process to end tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in, steps to apply

Interested and eligible students can apply for the entrance examinations on their official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
article-image
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will reopen the application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for Postgraduate (PG) courses. | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will tomorrow, May 5 close the window for CUET PG 2023 registrations.

Interested and eligible students can apply for the entrance examinations on their official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can choose additional exam paper codes, courses and universities till the registration process closes.

For those who need to make corrections to their application form, the NTA will open the CUET PG 2023 application form correction window between May 6 and May 8.

Candidates can review their applications carefully and make any necessary corrections within this time period.

Read Also
NEET UG 2023: NTA releases admit card at neet.nta.nic.in; check details
article-image

The entrance exam for CUET PG courses will be held on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts:

  • First shift from 10 AM to 12 Noon

  • Second from 3 PM to 5 PM

Exam duration

The exam will last for two hours.

It is important for candidates to be well-prepared for the exam by referring to the official syllabus, previous year papers, and other study materials.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Meta warns against ChatGPT imposters gaining access to sensitive information

Meta warns against ChatGPT imposters gaining access to sensitive information

CUET PG 2023 application process to end tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in, steps to apply

CUET PG 2023 application process to end tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in, steps to apply

"Never received any sexual harassment complaint" : South Asian University on allegations against...

SSC CGL 2023: last date for fee payment, correction window extended, check here

SSC CGL 2023: last date for fee payment, correction window extended, check here

Assam education scam: 6 persons arrested, produced before special court

Assam education scam: 6 persons arrested, produced before special court