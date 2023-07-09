CUET PG 2023 Answer key To Be OUT Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2023 Answer key To Be OUT Soon | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to publish the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG 2023) answer key soon. Candidates who appeared in the CUET PG exam 2023 held in several phases and left-out candidates who appeared between June 22 to 30 will be able to download the CUET PG answer key 2023 and response sheet from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Once the NTA CUET answer key is out, candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the key. Based on the challenges raised and the final answer key framed by the subject experts, the CUET PG results 2023 will be declared by the NTA.

The NTA earlier scheduled to hold the CUET PG 2023 examination from June 5 to 11. However, exams were rescheduled for students who could not be accommodated in the first test schedule.

Steps to download CUET PG answer key 2023