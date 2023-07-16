CUET PG 2023 Answer Key: Raise Objection Till 11 PM Today at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2023 Answer Key | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the date to raise objections for the CUET PG answer key 2023 by one more day. Aspirants who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test- Postgraduate (CUET PG 2023) exam will be able to raise objection against the CUET-PG 2023 answer key till 11pm today (July 16, 2023). To challenge the answer key candidates have to visit the official website a cuet.nta.nic.in.

Apart from this, during this period, candidates will also be able to download the response sheet and question paper. The CUET PG 2023 final answer key will be prepared on the basis of challenges raised by candidates, and the review done by the subject experts.

The revised final answer key will be used to determine the CUET PG score. Candidates are informed that the CUET PG results 2023 are likely to be declared in mid-July. Candidates can also determine their likely score by comparing their individual response sheets to the CUET PG answer key.

CUET PG 2023 Answer Key: Application Fees to raise objections

Candidates who will raise the objection have to pay a fee of Rs 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The last to submit the fee is July 15, 2023 (Up to 11:50 pm).

Steps to raise objection for CUET PG 2023 Answer Key:

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the CUET PG Answer Key 2023.

Now, enter the login credentials such as registration number, password, and date of birth.

The official answer key will appear on the screen.

Check the answers and match them with the responses.

