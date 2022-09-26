CUET PG 2022: Result to be out today; Here's how to check

e-Paper Get App
UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar informed that NTA will announce the CUET PG 2022 result today by 4 PM.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, September 26, 2022, 02:15 PM IST
CUET PG 2022: Result to be out today | Pixabay

The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 result will be declared today, September 26. Candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar earlier informed that NTA will announce the CUET PG 2022 result today by 4 PM.

Here's how to download CUET PG Result 2022:

  1. Open the official website of CUET– cuet.nta.nic.in.

  2. Select the CUET result 2022 link on the homepage.

  3. Enter your roll number and date of birth and then click on submit.

  4. The CUET PG 2022 result will appear on the screen.

  5. Download and get a hard copy of the CUET scorecard for further reference.

