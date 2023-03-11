CUET 2023: Meghalaya seeks exemption from test after delay in state board exams

Conrad Sangma | Twitter

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urging him to exempt the state from conducting Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

In a letter dated March 7, the Chief Minister said, "The State of Meghalaya has recently undergone a Legislative Assembly Election the results of which have been declared last week. This has resulted in the delay of State Board examination and in this regard, students are facing unprecedented challenges to attempt the CUET for the State level undergraduates institutions."

Read Also CUET UG 2023: DU released advisory for students seeking admission to its colleges

"In light of the above, and as most of the colleges in the state are affiliated to the North Eastern Hill University, I request your good office to kindly exempt the State of Meghalaya from conducting the CUET," he added.

State Varsity in Meghalaya

The Chief Minister informed that steps being were taken to create a State University, for which the government will soon receive approval of the Governor of Meghalaya.

Sangma further said that he is grateful that the National Testing Agency (NTA) as a premier autonomous and self-sustained testing organization is conducting an entrance examination (CUET) for admission/fellowship to higher educational institutions to assess the competence of candidates for admissions which has always been a challenge.

"Last year we had requested the Ministry of Education your good offices to kindly exempt Meghalaya from the purview of the CUET through letter DO.CM/PER-UM/2022/48 dated Shillong, the 25th of April 2022, to which you had graciously agreed through your letter DO.No.65-4/2020-CU. dated 11th May 2022," Sagma said.

Read Also NTA likely to extend the last date for CUET-UG 2023 registration