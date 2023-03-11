e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCUET 2023: Meghalaya seeks exemption from test after delay in state board exams

CUET 2023: Meghalaya seeks exemption from test after delay in state board exams

In a letter dated March 7, the Chief Minister said, "The State of Meghalaya has recently undergone a Legislative Assembly Election the results of which have been declared last week. This has resulted in the delay of State Board examination and in this regard, students are facing unprecedented challenges to attempt the CUET for the State level undergraduates institutions."

ANIUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Conrad Sangma | Twitter

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urging him to exempt the state from conducting Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

In a letter dated March 7, the Chief Minister said, "The State of Meghalaya has recently undergone a Legislative Assembly Election the results of which have been declared last week. This has resulted in the delay of State Board examination and in this regard, students are facing unprecedented challenges to attempt the CUET for the State level undergraduates institutions."

Read Also
CUET UG 2023: DU released advisory for students seeking admission to its colleges
article-image

"In light of the above, and as most of the colleges in the state are affiliated to the North Eastern Hill University, I request your good office to kindly exempt the State of Meghalaya from conducting the CUET," he added.

State Varsity in Meghalaya

The Chief Minister informed that steps being were taken to create a State University, for which the government will soon receive approval of the Governor of Meghalaya.

Sangma further said that he is grateful that the National Testing Agency (NTA) as a premier autonomous and self-sustained testing organization is conducting an entrance examination (CUET) for admission/fellowship to higher educational institutions to assess the competence of candidates for admissions which has always been a challenge.

"Last year we had requested the Ministry of Education your good offices to kindly exempt Meghalaya from the purview of the CUET through letter DO.CM/PER-UM/2022/48 dated Shillong, the 25th of April 2022, to which you had graciously agreed through your letter DO.No.65-4/2020-CU. dated 11th May 2022," Sagma said.

Read Also
NTA likely to extend the last date for CUET-UG 2023 registration
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CUET 2023: Meghalaya seeks exemption from test after delay in state board exams

CUET 2023: Meghalaya seeks exemption from test after delay in state board exams

NEET MDS 2023: Individual scorecards to be out natboard.edu.in

NEET MDS 2023: Individual scorecards to be out natboard.edu.in

University of Melbourne set to launch dual degrees with these three Indian universities

University of Melbourne set to launch dual degrees with these three Indian universities

Mumbai: Class 10 students fooled by viral fake exam schedule, miss SSC Hindi Paper

Mumbai: Class 10 students fooled by viral fake exam schedule, miss SSC Hindi Paper

CUET UG 2023: DU released advisory for students seeking admission to its colleges

CUET UG 2023: DU released advisory for students seeking admission to its colleges