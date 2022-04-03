CUET 2022: Registrations to begin on April 6, know how to apply at nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has moved the deadline for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 online registration. For the academic session 2022-23, the application procedure for CUET 2022 for undergraduate programmes in central universities will now commence on Wednesday, April 6. Applicants from all around the country can register on the official websites — cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.nic.in. The deadline for submitting an application for the CUET 2022 exam is May 6.

The Common Universities Entrance Test, or CUET 2022, will be a computer-based exam will be held in English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, and Urdu, among other languages.

Know how to apply CUET 2022:

1. Go to the official website, nta.nic.in

2. Select 'application procedure' from the drop-down menu.

3. Enter your information and provide the credentials that are necessary.

4. After that, download the CUET application form for future use.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 09:40 AM IST