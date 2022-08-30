CUET 2022 Phase 6 ends; new dates for candidates who couldn't give exam to be released soon

Representational image | CUET 2022 Phase exam 6 ends |

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 Phase 6 exam ended today, August 30, 2022. CUET Phase 6 was the final phase of the Undergraduate entrance test. It was held in 444 Examination Centres throughout 239 Cities, out of which 4 cities were from outside the country. However, 103 candidates could not appear for the exam due to slow network reported in Radha Govind University, Ramgarh, Jharkhand exam centre.

UGC Chairman M Jagdesh Kumar has assured that exams for the affected candidates will be conducted shortly, ANI reported. The slow internet is reported as per the initial reports, detailed reports are awaited on the matter. ANI quote reads: "As per initial reports, due to slow internet speed, the examination at Centre Radha Govind University, Ramgarh, Jharkhand could not be conducted. A detailed report is awaited. Examination for 103 affected candidates will be conducted shortly: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar"

Candidates who could appear for the exam are advised to keep checking the official CUET website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in for new exam date. NTA is also expected to release new admit cards for such students. Candidates must keep checking their registered emails for the latest updates.

Fourth & last day of Phase 6 of CUET (UG) Exam was conducted successfully for 1,40,559 candidates in 444 Examination Centres throughout 239 Cities including 04 cities outside India (Muscat, Riyadh, Dubai, and Sharjah) in both slots: UGC Chairman M Jagdesh Kumar — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

CUET results are expected to be declared in September 2022. Before the result, CUET answer key will be released.

Undergraduate admissions will be conducted via CUET for the first time this year for the participating colleges. The first edition of the entrance exam faced a lot of technical issues, and NTA attempted to minimise the glitches and give solutions to the students.

