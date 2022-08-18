e-Paper Get App

CUET 2022: Jairam Ramesh blames 'incompetence' of Modi govt for technical glitches

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh lashed out at the Modi government over glitches in holding the CUET UG.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
CUET 2022: Jairam Ramesh blames 'incompetence' of Modi govt for technical glitches |

On Wednesday, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh lashed out at the Modi government over glitches in holding the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) UG, saying it was due to the incompetence and lack of preparedness of the ruling government.

"The Common University Entrance Test had to be cancelled in 13 centres today affecting close to 8,700 aspirants. This has been happening repeatedly under the excuse of 'unavoidable technical glitches," he said on Twitter. "The real reason is sheer incompetence and lack of preparation by Modi Sarkar!," Mr Ramesh added.

UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said, "Due to some unavoidable technical reasons, examination scheduled for today was cancelled in 13 centres in Shift 1 and Shift 2. A total of 8,693 candidates were affected out of 1.45 lakh candidates. All the affected candidates will get a chance for a retest on August 25."

Read Also
CUET Phase 4: 13 centers witness cancellation due to 'technical glitches'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationCUET 2022: Jairam Ramesh blames 'incompetence' of Modi govt for technical glitches

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: College principal booked for making vulgar remarks about female students' body parts in...

Mumbai: College principal booked for making vulgar remarks about female students' body parts in...

Mumbai updates: Food deliveries in plastic boxes to be banned soon

Mumbai updates: Food deliveries in plastic boxes to be banned soon

Karnataka's Mudhol Hound canines join special protection squad for PM

Karnataka's Mudhol Hound canines join special protection squad for PM

Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer on conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar row: 'No case is made out under PMLA'

Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer on conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar row: 'No case is made out under PMLA'

On this day, Virat Kohli scored his first run for India 14 years ago; watch

On this day, Virat Kohli scored his first run for India 14 years ago; watch