CUET 2022: Jairam Ramesh blames 'incompetence' of Modi govt for technical glitches |

On Wednesday, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh lashed out at the Modi government over glitches in holding the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) UG, saying it was due to the incompetence and lack of preparedness of the ruling government.

"The Common University Entrance Test had to be cancelled in 13 centres today affecting close to 8,700 aspirants. This has been happening repeatedly under the excuse of 'unavoidable technical glitches," he said on Twitter. "The real reason is sheer incompetence and lack of preparation by Modi Sarkar!," Mr Ramesh added.

UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said, "Due to some unavoidable technical reasons, examination scheduled for today was cancelled in 13 centres in Shift 1 and Shift 2. A total of 8,693 candidates were affected out of 1.45 lakh candidates. All the affected candidates will get a chance for a retest on August 25."