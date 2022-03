The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022) application process for Under Graduate Programmes in Central Universities for the Academic Session 2022-23 will start from April 2.

To fill the CUET 2022 (UG) application form, candidates can login at the cuet.samarth.ac.in website.

The CUET (UG) - 2022 will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 11:39 AM IST