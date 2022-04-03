CUET 2022 Application: Know Language details here

The registration process for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 for undergraduate programmes in central universities for the academic session 2022-23 will commence on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 and will close on May 6.

Previously, the application process was scheduled to open on April, 2, but later it was postponed to April 6.

Candidates from all over the nation can visit the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in, nta.nic.in to register themselves.

The Common Universities Entrance Test, or CUET 2022, will be a computer-based test that will be held in 13 languages-

1. English

2. Tamil

3. Telugu

4. Kannada

5. Malayalam

6. Hindi

7. Gujarati

8. Marathi

9. Odiya

10.Bengali

11. Assamese

12. Punjabi

13. Urdu

