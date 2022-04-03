CUET 2022 Application: Here's how to apply, check paper pattern

The registration process for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 for undergraduate programmes in central universities for the academic session 2022-23 will commence on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 and will close on May 6.

Previously, the application process was scheduled to open on April, 2, but later it was postponed to April 6.

Candidates from all over the nation can visit the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in, nta.nic.in to register themselves.

Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022: Paper Pattern details

1. Section IA- This section will be conducted in 13 Languages. Students can pick any one of these 13 languages. 40 questions including reading comprehension to be attempted out of 50 in each language.

Section IB – There will 19 Languages and any one of these languages can be chosen. The question type of this section is similar to section IA.

2. Section II – There are 27 Domains specific subjects being offered under this Section. A candidate may choose a maximum of Six Domains as desired by the applicable University or Universities. There will be MCQ Based Questions on NCERT Class XII syllabus.

3. Section III General Test- For any such undergraduate programme/ programmes being offered by Universities where a General Test is being used for admission. There will be 60 Questions to be attempted out of 75 including MCQ, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability etc.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 03:36 PM IST