CTET results still not declared, candidates vent out on social media

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had scheduled an announcement of the Central Teacher Ability Test (CTET) results for February 15. However, it is still not out despite the notice.

The current delay by CBSE was not anticipated by the applicants. To the same, they are crowding on Twitter, commenting on the CBSE board's indiscipline.

Diana Isabel, on Twitter, writes, "Please release the CTET results or an announcement on when they can be expected." (SIC)

Another user wrote that the CBSE board has failed to keep its word.

"You have badly failed #CBSE to own up to your words regarding publishing results on 15th February," she wrote.

In addition, she wrote, "At least announce an authentic date and time of releasing the results and let us take a sigh of relief."

Another applicant, Shakilur Rah Laskar, wrote to the CBSE board that the delay in results is indeed torture. "Dear CBSE, please don't torture us as we have been suffering from depression. Please update us with CTET results. Thank you."

While it appears that applicants are requesting the CBSE board to release the CTET results, one is hinting at state elections to be the reason for the delay in results.

"Kindly inform students about CTET results. People are eagerly waiting for it. Please don't delay educational activities due to any state election, don't let this crisis happen," wrote Naseem Khan on Twitter.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 08:04 PM IST