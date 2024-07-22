CTET Results 2024: Central Teacher Eligibility Test Scorecards OUT Soon! | Representative Image

It is expected that the answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 would be released soon. Those who completed the exam are eager to learn the outcome. It is expected that the CTET 2024 answer key will be made available soon by the CBSE. Soon after, the exam results will be made public.

About The Results

To view their results, students must provide their login information, which includes their registration and roll numbers. It is recommended that candidates print their results and store the hard copy in a safe place in case they need it later. As further information regarding the previously mentioned exam becomes available, candidates should monitor the official website for updates.

It is advised that candidates who have any doubts or discover any inconsistencies in their findings promptly contact the appropriate officials.



Exam Specifics

The 2024 Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) was given out by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on July 7, 2024. Two 2.5-hour shifts were used to administer the exam.

Those who wanted to teach in grades 1 through 5 took the Paper 1 exam, and those who wanted to teach in years 6 through 8 took the Paper 2 exam. This exam was held in about 136 cities across the country.

How To Check The Results?

Step 1: Visit the official website.



Step 2: Select the result link from the homepage.



Step 3: To access your result, enter the necessary login information.



Step 4: The screen will now display your result.



Step 5: Examine the specifics



Step 6: Download and save for later use.

The Ministry of Education, Government of India, has delegated authority to the Central Board of Secondary Education Delhi to administer the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET).

About CTET

In accordance with Section 23(1) of the RTE Act, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) established the minimum requirements for teachers of classes I through VIII in notifications dated August 23, 2010 and July 29, 2011. To be eligible for a teaching position, one must fulfill certain requirements, one of which is passing the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), which is conducted by the relevant Government in compliance with NCTE guidelines.