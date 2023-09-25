CTET Result 2023 Out; Around 4 Lakh Qualify, Direct Link To Download

Representative Image

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) results for August 2023 have been released. CTET result 2023 has been published on the Central Board of Secondary Education's official website, ctet.nic.in.

CTET result 2023 direct link

The CTET exam has a 60% cut-off mark, however school administrators are entitled to grant concessions to SC, ST, OBC, and PwD applicants, according to CBSE.

Candidates must utilize their roll numbers to check their CTET results. The tentative answer key was released earlier this month, and the deadline for filing complaints has passed.

The test was held on August 20. This time, over 29 lakh candidates – 15,01,719 for paper 1 (for classes 1 to 5) and 14,02,184 for paper 2 (for classes 6 to 8) were registered. The attendance in the exam was around 80 per cent.

How many candidates qualified?

For paper 1, a total of 15,01,474 candidates had registered and of them, 12,13,704 attended the exam. As many as 2,98,758 have qualified.

For paper 2, a total of 14,02,022 candidates were registered and 11,66,178 appeared. A total of 1,01,057 candidates have qualified in the Paper 2 exam.

Approx. 4 lakhs candidates have passed the exam which makes the pass percentage 13.77 (24.61% for Paper 1 and 8.66% for Paper 2).

The examination authority has declared the CTET results of only those candidates who have secured equal to more than the qualifying marks with respect to their category. The minimum passing mark for general category candidates is 60% (90/150) while for OBC/SC/ST category candidates is 55% (82/150).

How to Check CTET Result 2023?

The steps to check CTET result 2023 are given below:

Visit the CBSE CTET official website – ctet.nic.in.

Click on the result link.

Enter your roll number

Click on Login

CTET result PDF will be displayed on the screen

Download the CTET exam result 2023 for future reference