CTET July 2024 Registration Closes On November 23

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to close the registration for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2024 examination. Aspiring candidates who have not yet applied for the upcoming test are urged to visit the official website, ctet.nic.in, to submit their applications before the deadline.

Key Dates:

Application deadline: November 23, 2023

Exam date: January 21, 2024

Exam mode: Computer Based Test (CBT)

Exam duration: 2.5 hours

Exam shifts: Two shifts - 9:30 am to 12 pm

The 18th edition of the CTET examination is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 21, 2024. This nationwide test will be conducted in 20 languages, spanning across 135 cities in India.

Applicants are advised to refer to the detailed information bulletin available on the CTET website, which includes crucial information such as the examination syllabus, eligibility criteria, and other important dates.

Fees:

General/OBC (NCL): ₹1,000 for one paper, ₹1,200 for two papers

SC/ST/Differently Abled Person: ₹500 for one paper, ₹600 for both papers

Candidates should take note of the varying fee structures based on the number of papers they choose to appear for. It is essential to complete the application process well before the November 23 deadline to avoid any last-minute hassles.

As the examination will be conducted in CBT mode, applicants are encouraged to stay updated on the official website for the announcement of the admit card download date and other pertinent details.

