 CTET January 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow On ctet.nic.in
Tomorrow marks the deadline for CTET January 2023 registrations on ctet.nic.in. Exam is on January 21, 2023, with fees ranging from ₹500 to ₹1,200.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 02:28 PM IST
CTET 2023 | Representational pic

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the registration window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2023 examination, with the closing date set for tomorrow, November 27. As a reminder, the initial application deadline was November 23.

Application Fees:

General and OBC NCL categories: ₹1,000 for one paper, ₹1,200 for both papers.

SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates: ₹500 for one paper, ₹600 for two papers.

Exam Details:

The 18th edition of CTET is scheduled for Sunday, January 21, 2023.

The examination will take place in 135 cities nationwide and will be conducted in 20 languages.

The test format is online, using a computer-based test (CBT) mode with a duration of 2.5 hours per shift.

Shift timings are from 9:30 am to 12 pm (first shift) and 2:30 pm to 5 pm (second shift).

Important Information:

The dates for the release of the exam city information slip and admit cards for CTET January 2023 will be announced in due course.

Interested candidates can find detailed information, including the syllabus, eligibility criteria, and other essential dates, in the official information bulletin on the CTET official website, ctet.nic.in.

