CTET Answer Key 2023 Challenge Window Closes Today, Know How To Send Feedback

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the closure of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2023) answer key challenge session today. With over 29 lakh students having taken the exam, aspirants may now download the CTET answer key for August 2023, for both paper 1 and 2, from the official website.

In addition to the CTET answer key, CBSE has issued individual scanned OMR answer sheets to candidates. The CBSE Board administered the exam in two shifts on August 20, with 15,01,719 students taking paper 1 and 14,02,184 participants taking paper 2.

Candidates wishing to raise objections against the CTET answer key are required to submit a refundable fee of Rs 1,000 per question. The CTET 2023 notification stipulates that subject experts will review these challenges, and if found valid, the fee will be refunded.

How to Challenge the CTET Answer Key 2023?

1. Visit the official CBSE CTET website.

2. Click on the "Login CTET July/August 2023" link.

3. Provide your registration number and password.

4. Locate and click on the "CTET Answer Key August 2023 PDF Download" link.

5. Download the CTET OMR answer sheets.

6. Compare the answers on the OMR sheet with the answer key.

7. If you find any discrepancies or are dissatisfied with an answer, click on the "Submit Key Challenge" link.

8. Enter your roll number and date of birth.

9. Select the question IDs and provide the correct answers.

10. Upload supporting documents and make a payment of Rs 1,000 per challenged question.

11. Review and download the objections submitted.