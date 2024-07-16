CTET 2024 Results To Be OUT Soon; All You Need To Know! | Imagebazaar

The answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 is expected to be released soon. The results for the exam will follow soon after. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 was administered by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on July 7, 2024. There were two 2.5-hour shifts during which the exam was given.

Those who wanted to teach in grades 1 through 5 took the Paper 1 exam, and those who wanted to teach in grades 6 through 8 took the Paper 2 exam. This exam was held in approximately 136 cities across the country.

Those who took the test are looking forward to hearing the results. It is anticipated that the CBSE will release the CTET 2024 answer key shortly.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

About The Results

To view their results, students must enter their login information, which includes their registration and roll numbers. It is recommended that candidates print off their results and store the hard copy somewhere safe in case they need it later. As more information about the above-mentioned exam becomes available, candidates should keep a watch on the official website.

It is advised that candidates who notice any inconsistencies in their results or have any questions about them immediately contact the appropriate officials.

About CTET

According to Section 23(1) of the RTE Act, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) set the minimum qualifications for teachers for classes I to VIII in notifications dated August 23, 2010, and July 29, 2011. One key requirement is that to be eligible for a teaching position, a person must pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted by the appropriate Government as per NCTE guidelines.

The Ministry of Education, Govt. of India has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to the Central Board of Secondary Education Delhi.

The rationale for including the TET as a minimum qualification for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher is as under:

It would bring national standards and benchmark of teacher quality in the recruitment process;

It would induce teacher education institutions and students from these institutions to further improve their performance standards;

It would send a positive signal to all stakeholders that the Government lays special emphasis on teacher quality