CTET 2024 Results DECLARED! Check Yours Here!

Result Page | CTET

CTET 2024 Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check and download their results from the official website. Candidates can directly check their results here. Enter your roll number and click submit to view your result.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 was held on July 7, 2024. There were two 2.5-hour shifts during which the exam was given.

Those who wanted to teach in grades 1 through 5 took the Paper 1 exam, and those who wanted to teach in grades 6 through 8 took the Paper 2 exam. This exam was held in approximately 136 cities across the country.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://ctet.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter your roll no and click submit

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

About The Results

Students must submit their details, which include their roll numbers, in order to view their results. It is advised that applicants print their findings and save the paper copy in a secure location in case they require it at a later time. As further details regarding the aforementioned examination become available, applicants are advised to monitor the official website.



It is recommended that applicants get in touch with the relevant authority right once if they have any questions or detect any discrepancies in their results.

About CTET

According to Section 23(1) of the RTE Act, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) set the minimum qualifications for teachers for classes I to VIII in notifications dated August 23, 2010, and July 29, 2011. One key requirement is that to be eligible for a teaching position, a person must pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted by the appropriate Government as per NCTE guidelines.

The Ministry of Education, Govt. of India has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to the Central Board of Secondary Education Delhi.

The rationale for including the TET as a minimum qualification for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher is as under:

It would bring national standards and benchmark of teacher quality in the recruitment process;

It would induce teacher education institutions and students from these institutions to further improve their performance standards;

It would send a positive signal to all stakeholders that the Government lays special emphasis on teacher quality