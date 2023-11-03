CTET 2024 Registration Starts At ctet.nic.in; Exam On Jan 21

Representative Image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the CTET 2024 registration process today, November 3. Candidates can register through the official website at ctet.nic.in.

The last date for submitting online application is 23rd December and fee can be paid till 23rd December 11:59 p.m.

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the 18th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on Sunday, January 21, 2024. The CTET 2024 will be conducted in twenty languages in 135 cities all over the country.

Steps to apply:

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on CTET January 2024

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form

download and take a printout for future reference