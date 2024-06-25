CTET 2024 Exam Admit Cards Awaited; Exam On July 7!

CTET 2024 Exam On July 7; Check Paper Pattern, Timings, Guidelines And More! | Representative Image

CTET 2024 Exam: The admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 are expected to be released shortly. The CTET 2024 exams are scheduled to be held on July 7, 2024. The admit cards will be released on the official website at ctet.nic.in. Once released, candidates can easily view and download their admit cards from the said website.

The admit card will contain the candidate's information including name, roll no, exam centre, exam date, and more.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the admit card link

Step 3: Once click and open it, enter your required details to login

Step 4: Click Submit

Step 5: Your hall ticket will appear on your screen

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates should take out a printout of the admit card and keep the physical copy safe for future use.

The exam city slips for the exam have been made available to the candidates by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Exam city slips are available for download or inspection on the official website at ctet.nic.in for candidates who will be taking the test.

Candidates must fill out the space provided with information about themselves, including their application number, date of birth, and security pin, in order to download the exam city slip from the official website. Candidates will find information about the city in which their exam centres are located on the exam city slip. It is important for the candidates to note that the city intimation slip is not the admit card for the exam.

Steps To Download City Intimation Slip

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the city intimation slip link

Step 3: Open the link and enter the required credentials

Step 4: The city slip will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information regarding the above-mentioned exam.