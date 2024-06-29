CTET 2024 Admit Cards To Be Released Soon: Download From ctet.nic.in | Representative Image

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024: The admit cards for the CTET 2024 should be accessible shortly. The CTET 2024 examinations will take place on July 7, 2024. The admit cards will be accessible on the official website, ctet.nic.in. Upon the release of the admit cards, candidates can easily access and download them from the previously mentioned website. The Central Board of Secondary Education Delhi has been given the authority by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, to administer the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET).

The candidate's details, including name, roll number, exam location, date, and more, will be listed on the admit card.

There will be two papers of CTET:

(i) Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. (ii) Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the admit card link

Step 3: Once click and open it, enter your required details to login

Step 4: Click Submit

Step 5: Your hall ticket will appear on your screen

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates should take out a printout of the admit card and keep the physical copy safe for future use.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has given the candidates their exam city slips. Exam city slips are available for download or viewing on the official ctet.nic.in website for candidates who will be taking the test.

Candidates must fill in the designated space on the exam city slip after downloading it from the official website with their personal information, including their application number, birthdate, and security pin. Candidates will find information about the city where their exam centers are located on the exam city slip.