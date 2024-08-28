CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Soon: Expected Date, Time, & Download Link Here

IStock

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the CSIR-UGC joint National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET 2024) in July. The result of the test is expected to be announced soon. As soon it is declared, candidates can check it and download their scorecards from csirnet.nta.ac in using application number and date of birth.

The provisional answer key was published on August 9, and candidates were invited to submit feedback by August 11, with a fee of ₹200 per objection. Subject experts will verify these objections, and the final answer key will be revised if necessary. The CSIR NET results are prepared based on the final answer key.

Important websites for candidates

CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Live: For updates regarding the CSIR UGC NET result, candidates should keep checking the official websites of the NTA-

csirnet.nta.ac.in

nta.ac.in.

Follow these steps to download your scorecards when it is released

Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) for CSIR UGC NET - csirnet.nta.ac.

Open the CSIR NET July scorecard download link available on the home page.

A login window will appear. Enter your application number and password.

Click on the submit button and check the scorecard.

The exam was conducted on July 25, 26 and 27, 2024. On the first two days, the test was held in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm and the July 27 examination was held in the first shift.

As many as 2,25,335 candidates wrote the test at 348 centres located in 187 cities.