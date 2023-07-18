 CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Scorecards To Be OUT Soon At csirnet.nta.nic.in
CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Scorecards To Be OUT Soon At csirnet.nta.nic.in

NTA will also announce subject-wise cut-offs for different categories along with results. CSIR UGC NET was held on June 6, 7 and 8 for 2,74,027 candidates. The provisional answer key was released on June 14.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 | Pixabay (Representational)

The Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET ) Results 2023 will soon be released on the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final answer key yesterday, July 17. Once announced, candidates can check their CSIR UGC NET results on the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can check the results using application number and date of birth.

Marking Scheme for CSIR-UGC NET 2023:

Negative marking for wrong answers, wherever required, shall be applicable as per subject wise scheme of Exam.

If a question for any reason is found to be wrong, the benefit of marks will be given to only those candidates who attempted the question. On examining the challenges by the subject experts, if it is found that along with the original answer key one more option(s) is correct, then marks will be awarded to all those candidates who have attempted anyone of the correct options.

