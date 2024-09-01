 CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results To Be Released Soon At csirnet.nta.ac.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the CSIR UGC NET 2024 results on their website. Candidates must score a minimum of 33% to pass.

Updated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Freepik

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CSIR UGC NET 2024 results soon. The candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to access their results on the NTA's website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

In order to pass the exam, candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC categories need to score at least 33%. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwD categories need to score at least 25%.

Once released, to view their results, students will have to use their login information, which includes their registration and roll numbers.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website, that is csirnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

The NTA will release the scorecards alongside the final answer key.

UGC NET 2024: Admit Card Out For Re-Exam To Be Held On September 4
article-image

Exam Details

The CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam was held at several exam sites on July 25, 26, and 27. Statistics show that 2,25,335 applicants took the test at 348 sites in 187 different cities across the nation. The entrance exam was conducted in a computer-based testing format.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET exam is conducted for the candidates to find out if they qualify for a Ph.D. program at an Indian university or college, a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), or an Assistant Professor position.

It is advised that applicants print their results and keep the hard copy in a secure place in case they require it at a later time.

Those who wish to get the latest information regarding the exam mentioned above should visit the official website on a regular basis. Candidates are also advised to get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they have any questions or notice any discrepancies in their results.

