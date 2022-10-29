e-Paper Get App
CSIR NET Result 2022: Check here

Candidates can check their results subject-wise from the link of the official website given below

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
NTA CSIR NET Result 2022- – Joint CSIR UGC Test for JRF & NET June 2022 | Image Credit: PTI (Representative)
National Testing Agency

About CSIR NET Result 2022:

Council of Scientific & Industrial Research has released Result for the CSIR NET Examination, June 2022 conducted recently on 16, 17 & 18 September 2022 in various centers.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Exam Date – 16, 17 & 18 September 2022

Exam City Information – 10 September 2022

Admit Card – 13 September 2022

VACANCY DETAILS:

Exam Name – CSIR UGC Test for JRF & NET June 2022

No of vacancy – As Per Rules

STATUS OF RESULT:

Available

MODE OF EXAMINATION:

Written Examination

Details of NTA CSIR NET Result 2022:

UGC CSIR NET June 2022 Result has been uploaded and candidates are required to download it by providing their details (as per requirement). It’s the helpful step for applicants taken by UGC, so students can grab this move by considering their performance they will be able to getting a rough idea of their score in the examination. Candidates can check their results subject-wise from the link of the official website given below.

Candidates can download their result from the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in

Instructions for Downloading the NTA CSIR NET Result 2022:

1. In order to download their NTA CSIR NET Result 2022, candidates need to go to the important link section provided below.

2. After getting the link candidates need to click it for downloading their CSIR NET Result 2022.

3. Candidates will be redirected to the Login Page, here they will find their Subject wise Result, they need to click it and view their result.

4. Candidates can also download their CSIR NET Result 2022 from official site of CSIR csirnet.nta.nic.in

