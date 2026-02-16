CSEET October 2026 Registration Begins At smash.icsi.edu; Check Dates, Fees, Eligibility And How To Apply

CSEET October 2026 Registration: The CSEET October 2026 registration window has begun, according to the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. You may now access the online form at smash.icsi.edu. Students must apply before the deadline if they wish to participate in the October session of ICSI CSEET 2026. Applications for the CSEET October 2026 exam must be submitted by May 31. To finish the registration process, candidates need to fill out the online form and pay the application fee.

CSEET October 2026 Registration: Important dates

As per the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, the key dates are:

Application Window: February 16 – May 31, 2026

Enrollment (Without Late Fee): July 01 – August 07, 2026

Enrollment (With Late Fee): August 09 – August 20, 2026

Exam Date: First week of October 2026

Result Declaration: By last week of November 2026

CSEET October 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria

As prescribed by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, the eligibility conditions are:

Citizenship: Only Indian citizens are eligible to apply.

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have appeared in or passed the Senior Secondary (10+2) examination or its equivalent can register.

CSEET October 2026 Registration: Registration fees

As notified by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, the fee structure is as follows:

CSEET Registration Fee: ₹7,500

CSEET Enrollment Fee: ₹1,500

Enrollment Late Fee: ₹250

CSEET October 2026 Registration: How to register?

To complete the CSEET October 2026 registration with the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official portal, smash.icsi.edu

Step 2: Check the required document list before starting the application.

Step 3: Click on “Proceed” to fill out the CSEET application form.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents as instructed.

Step 5: Submit the completed application form.

Step 6: Pay the prescribed CSEET registration fee to complete the process.

Step 7: Download and save the application form for future reference.

Direct link to apply

Direct link for notification details

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.