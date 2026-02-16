 CSEET October 2026 Registration Begins At smash.icsi.edu; Check Dates, Fees, Eligibility And How To Apply
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCSEET October 2026 Registration Begins At smash.icsi.edu; Check Dates, Fees, Eligibility And How To Apply

CSEET October 2026 Registration Begins At smash.icsi.edu; Check Dates, Fees, Eligibility And How To Apply

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has opened registration for CSEET October 2026 at smash.icsi.edu. Candidates can apply till May 31. The exam will be held in the first week of October, and results will be declared by the end of November.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 11:28 AM IST
article-image

CSEET October 2026 Registration: The CSEET October 2026 registration window has begun, according to the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. You may now access the online form at smash.icsi.edu. Students must apply before the deadline if they wish to participate in the October session of ICSI CSEET 2026. Applications for the CSEET October 2026 exam must be submitted by May 31. To finish the registration process, candidates need to fill out the online form and pay the application fee.

CSEET October 2026 Registration: Important dates

As per the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, the key dates are:

Application Window: February 16 – May 31, 2026

FPJ Shorts
Hardik Pandya’s Nod To Maha Shivratri, Wears Luxurious ‘Rudra’ Themed Watch During India Vs Pakistan Match
Hardik Pandya’s Nod To Maha Shivratri, Wears Luxurious ‘Rudra’ Themed Watch During India Vs Pakistan Match
'Aare Kehna Kya Chahte Ho': Netizens Troll Pakistan Skipper Salman Ali Agha's English After Team India's 61-Run Win
'Aare Kehna Kya Chahte Ho': Netizens Troll Pakistan Skipper Salman Ali Agha's English After Team India's 61-Run Win
RBI Assistant Notification 2026 Out: Registration Begins For 650 Posts At rbi.org.in; Here’s The Complete Guide
RBI Assistant Notification 2026 Out: Registration Begins For 650 Posts At rbi.org.in; Here’s The Complete Guide
SBI Mains Result 2026: Announcement Expected Soon; Check Process, Scorecard Details & Salary Structure
SBI Mains Result 2026: Announcement Expected Soon; Check Process, Scorecard Details & Salary Structure

Enrollment (Without Late Fee): July 01 – August 07, 2026

Enrollment (With Late Fee): August 09 – August 20, 2026

Exam Date: First week of October 2026

Result Declaration: By last week of November 2026

CSEET October 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria

As prescribed by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, the eligibility conditions are:

Citizenship: Only Indian citizens are eligible to apply.

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have appeared in or passed the Senior Secondary (10+2) examination or its equivalent can register.

CSEET October 2026 Registration: Registration fees

As notified by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, the fee structure is as follows:

CSEET Registration Fee: ₹7,500

CSEET Enrollment Fee: ₹1,500

Enrollment Late Fee: ₹250

CSEET October 2026 Registration: How to register?

To complete the CSEET October 2026 registration with the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official portal, smash.icsi.edu

Step 2: Check the required document list before starting the application.

Step 3: Click on “Proceed” to fill out the CSEET application form.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents as instructed.

Step 5: Submit the completed application form.

Step 6: Pay the prescribed CSEET registration fee to complete the process.

Step 7: Download and save the application form for future reference.

Direct link to apply

Direct link for notification details

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RBI Assistant Notification 2026 Out: Registration Begins For 650 Posts At rbi.org.in; Here’s The...
RBI Assistant Notification 2026 Out: Registration Begins For 650 Posts At rbi.org.in; Here’s The...
SBI Mains Result 2026: Announcement Expected Soon; Check Process, Scorecard Details & Salary...
SBI Mains Result 2026: Announcement Expected Soon; Check Process, Scorecard Details & Salary...
CBSE Board Exams 2026 Begin Tomorrow: Traffic Advisory, Strict Rules, What To Carry & Avoid; 46 Lakh...
CBSE Board Exams 2026 Begin Tomorrow: Traffic Advisory, Strict Rules, What To Carry & Avoid; 46 Lakh...
Railway Recruitment Board Releases RRB JE Admit Card 2026 At rrb.digialm.com; Check Download Steps &...
Railway Recruitment Board Releases RRB JE Admit Card 2026 At rrb.digialm.com; Check Download Steps &...
CSEET October 2026 Registration Begins At smash.icsi.edu; Check Dates, Fees, Eligibility And How To...
CSEET October 2026 Registration Begins At smash.icsi.edu; Check Dates, Fees, Eligibility And How To...