CSEET 2024 Exam Day: Guidelines & Instructions For Candidates

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test(CSEET) 2024 exam today, July 6. This year’s July session of the CSEET exam will be held in a remote proctored mode, necessitating candidates to adhere to specific guidelines to ensure a smooth examination process.

Candidates are reminded that the use of Safe Exam Browser (SEB) is mandatory for appearing in the online exam. Without SEB, candidates will not be able to participate in the test, underscoring the importance of technical preparedness ahead of the exam commencement.

To be eligible for the CSEET 2024 exam, candidates must have their CSEET 2024 admit card along with a government-issued identity card such as passport, driving license, PAN Card, UID Aadhaar Card, or voter card, which will be verified by remote proctors.

Exam Pattern and Structure

CSEET is conducted multiple times a year, including in January, May, July, and November. For the July 2024 session, the exam will consist of four sections, each containing 35 questions. Candidates will have 120 minutes to complete the exam. Importantly, there is no negative marking in the CSEET 2024 exam. The distribution of questions and marks across subjects is as follows:

- Business Communication: 35 questions, 50 marks

- Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning: 35 questions, 50 marks

- Economic and Business Environment: 35 questions, 50 marks

- Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions, 50 marks

On the day of the CSEET 2024 exam, candidates must strictly adhere to the following guidelines: ensure that their laptop or desktop video and audio are functioning correctly and positioned as required; refrain from using earphones or headphones; sit in a quiet, well-lit, and secluded room with a plain backdrop, ensuring visibility up to the waist for the proctor; ensure no other individuals are present in the room, as any violation may lead to result cancellation; only have essential items like computer peripherals and permitted materials on the desk, and avoid having calculators, pens, pencils, paper, notebooks, and writing pads; and dress appropriately and decently for the exam.