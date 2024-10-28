CSBC Bihar Changes Website Ahead Of Police Constable Result 2024

Representational pic | Representational pic

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Bihar has updated its official website domain in preparation for the release of the Bihar Police Constable Result 2024. Candidates can now access and download their results from the new website, csbc.bih.gov.in. The previous domain, csbc.bih.nic.in, will no longer provide updates regarding the latest results.

About CSBC Bihar Police Constable exam

The Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination was conducted across 38 districts in the state on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28. The exam utilized a pen-and-paper format. Prior to announcing the results, the board is expected to publish the answer keys for the written exam and will invite objections from candidates. Additionally, the board will release category-specific cut-off scores for the written exam alongside the results.

How to check CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2024 exam results?

To check the Bihar Police Constable result, follow these steps:

1.Go to the Bihar Police Recruitment website, csbc.bih.gov.in

2. Look for the “Results” or “Latest Notifications” tab on the homepage.

3. Select the Relevant Link: Click on the link for the Bihar Police Constable result.

4. Enter Required Details: Input the necessary details, such as your roll number or registration number and date of birth, as prompted.

5. Submit the Information: Click on the “Submit” button to view your result.

6. Check Your Result: The result will be displayed on the screen. Review your scores and status.

7. Download or Print: If needed, download or print the result for future reference.

Make sure to check the official website regularly for any updates or announcements regarding the results.