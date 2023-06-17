CSAB Counselling 2023 Registration To Begin From June 19 For Admissions To NITs, IIEST, IIITs

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela will begin the registration for the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) on June 19 for admissions to 31 NITs, Indian Institute of Engineering, Science, and Technology (IIEST), 26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), 3 School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) and 36 GFTI (Government funded technical institutes) through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023.
CSAB counselling 2023 NEUT rounds will be conducted from June 26 to allocate seats under the scheme of ‘Reservation of seats in Degree Level Technical Courses for States / UTs lacking such facilities in the AICTE-approved institutions’ to candidates of North-East states and Union Territories.
Around 2.5 to 3 lakh JEE Main 2023 qualified candidates are expected to register for the CSAB counselling 2023 for admission to about 40,000 seats including 20% female seats. The institute has set up a multi-lingual help desk in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Bangla, Hindi, Odia, and English languages.
CSAB Counselling 2023: Important Points
Candidates must have at least 75 percent marks in Class 12 or be in the top 20 percentile. For SC, ST, and PwD students, the qualifying marks would be 65% in Class 12.
Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) candidates are eligible to apply for the counselling under the general category.
Candidates having less than 40% disability but having difficulty in writing and having availed the services of a scribe or extra time during the exam will also be required to do the physical verification at the verification center.
Candidates whose category got changed during JoSAA counselling 2023 rounds will be allowed to restore their birth category by producing a valid certificate during the registration phase of CSAB special round 2023. NIT Rourkela has developed an online interface wherein candidates can apply for the restoration of their birth category by uploading a valid category certificate.