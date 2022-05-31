 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

ICSI: CS exams begin tomorrow; learn more at icsi.edu.

Candidates must enter their 17-digit registration number in order to download the ICSI CS June exam hall tickets 2022.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

From tomorrow, June 1, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will begin conducting the CS Executive and CS Professional June 2022 exams. In 2022, the ICSI CS Executive and CS Professional exams will be administered at various test centers across the country between June 1 and June 10.

ICSI offers admit cards for CS Executive and CS Professional 2022 on the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

Candidates must enter their 17-digit registration number in order to download the ICSI CS June exam hall tickets 2022.

"The admit card should be downloaded immediately to avoid last-minute inconvenience. After taking the printout of the admit card, students are advised to carefully verify all the particulars mentioned therein i.e. Name, Photograph, Signature, Registration Number, stage of the exam, examination center, medium and module of examination, dates, and timings of the exam, details of paper-wise exemption granted, instructions to examinees," the ICSI said in a statement.

If there is any discrepancy, the Institute should be informed immediately at support.icsi.edu, the ICSI noted.

Read Also
ICSI participates in Special Panel Discussion at Dubai Expo
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationICSI: CS exams begin tomorrow; learn more at icsi.edu.

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Driver sets taxi stand on fire as owner scolds him; 5 persons sustain injuries

Delhi: Driver sets taxi stand on fire as owner scolds him; 5 persons sustain injuries

'We are hardcore patriots': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says case against Satyendar Jain is 'fraud'

'We are hardcore patriots': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says case against Satyendar Jain is 'fraud'

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Singer's father takes off his turban as mark of respect on seeing sea on...

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Singer's father takes off his turban as mark of respect on seeing sea on...

In ED custody, Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain allowed Jain food; request to visit Jain temple daily...

In ED custody, Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain allowed Jain food; request to visit Jain temple daily...

Watch video: RR captain Sanju Samson, coach Kumar Sangakkara give final speech after team’s...

Watch video: RR captain Sanju Samson, coach Kumar Sangakkara give final speech after team’s...