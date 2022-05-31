ICSI: CS exams begin tomorrow; learn more at icsi.edu.

Representative Image | Pixabay

From tomorrow, June 1, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will begin conducting the CS Executive and CS Professional June 2022 exams. In 2022, the ICSI CS Executive and CS Professional exams will be administered at various test centers across the country between June 1 and June 10.

ICSI offers admit cards for CS Executive and CS Professional 2022 on the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

Candidates must enter their 17-digit registration number in order to download the ICSI CS June exam hall tickets 2022.

"The admit card should be downloaded immediately to avoid last-minute inconvenience. After taking the printout of the admit card, students are advised to carefully verify all the particulars mentioned therein i.e. Name, Photograph, Signature, Registration Number, stage of the exam, examination center, medium and module of examination, dates, and timings of the exam, details of paper-wise exemption granted, instructions to examinees," the ICSI said in a statement.

If there is any discrepancy, the Institute should be informed immediately at support.icsi.edu, the ICSI noted.

