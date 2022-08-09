Create Awareness About 'Har Ghar Tiranga': UGC to institutions | File Photo

On Monday, the University Grants Commission suggested all higher education institutions to create awareness among students, staff, and other stakeholders about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The central government has launched the campaign under which people are being encouraged to hoist the Indian National Flag at their houses to mark 75 years of India's independence.

"As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has been launched to encourage citizens to hoist the National Flag of India in their homes. The idea behind the campaign is to instill the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people and reminisce the journey of India and those who have contributed towards creating this great nation," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said in a letter to university Vice-Chancellors and college principals.

The Ministry of Culture has developed a website -- www.harghartiranga.com -- where citizens are encouraged to pin a flag and upload a selfie with the tricolour. "All the Higher Education lnstitutions are requested to create awareness amongst the students, faculty, staff and other stakeholders about the website and use official hashtag #harghartiranga for social media promotions. "Efforts may also be made for participation of maximum number of citizens in hoisting the Tiranga at their homes during the lndependence week from August 13-15," UGC Secretary said.

