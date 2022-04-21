CPI will intensify protests against TN's governor over NEET

Communist Party of India (CPI) Tamil Nadu has announced that it will intensify protest marches against Governor R.N. Ravi for not forwarding the bill seeking exemption from the National Eligibility Cumulation Exam (NEET) passed by the state Assembly to the President.

Party state secretary R. Mutharsan while speaking to IANS, said, "We will continue with the black flag protests against Tamil Nadu Governor until he forwards the bill seeking exemption from NEET to the President."

He said that the Governor has disrespected the Tamil Nadu Assembly in not forwarding the bill to the President and that the party had boycotted the 'At Home' reception at Raj Bhavan on Tamil New Year day,' Puthandu' due to this.

The CPI leader said that the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP was trying to create an issue over the black flag protests against the Governor and said that the CPI and other left and democratic forces will continue with the peaceful protests against the Governor.

The senior leader claimed the state BJP was creating communal issues in order to dilute the protests against the price hike of fuel and other essential commodities.

In a related development, the Tamil Nadu unit of the Congress party said that it would conduct a peaceful protest in front of the Raj Bhavan on April 28 against the Governor not forwarding the bill seeking exemption from NEET for the state to the President.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 01:42 PM IST