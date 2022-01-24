Covid-19 cases erupt in Ballari, Mandya colleges

On Monday, 37 cases of Covid were reported from Krishnadevaraya University's Nandihalli Post Graduation Center in Sandur Taluk of Karnataka's Ballari district. Many more students are still waiting for their test results, according to University sources.

The authorities have sealed a PG hotel on the campus following the Covid outbreak. Meanwhile, 40 Covid positive cases were reported from the Government Junior College in Srirangapatna town of Mandya district. Authorities have said that four faculty members have also caught the infection.

The college has been closed till January 26. Overall, Ballari reported 904 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours and there are 5,773 active cases in the district. The district has seen 1,690 deaths so far.

Meanwhile, Mandya is one of the districts which register more than 1,000 cases every day in the state. As many as 1,455 Covid cases have been reported since the last 24 hours against 520 discharges. The total active cases stand at 7,711.

To date, there have been 661 deaths in the district. The district reported a spate of Covid cases last week after the return of thousands of devotees from Tamil Nadu who have gone on pilgrimage to Om Shakthi temple.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 06:55 PM IST