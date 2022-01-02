COVID-19: UPSC candidates take to social media to share their concerns about upcoming mains exam as the coronavirus cases surge

While the UPSC Mains exam is round the corner, aspirants have taken to social media to putforth the issues they are facing due to sudden rise in COVID-19 cases.



UPSC candidates have always been extremely vocal about their concerns regarding the exam. This time they sense that holding the exam right in the middle of the surge is not a good idea.

An aspirant, Rahul Nair in a tweet, wrote, "Sir all coaching centres and libraries are already shut down but no clarification on 9200 students who will giving mains in cities like Delhi Mumbai for period of 10 days, where majority coming from outside cities! Help us sir, we want rescheduling! #upsc #upscmains."



Tharoor then tagged Dr. Jitendra Singh, MoS PMO and requested him to look into the issue.



While Dr. Ekta Tanwar, a candidate mentioned in a tweet, "Thank you sir for paying attention to our issue. Please think about students coming from outside Delhi as they could be potential carriers when they go back and even if omicron is mild the infectivity rate is very high and a even a common flu could hamper the exam performance!."

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 08:53 PM IST