COVID-19: Thane civic body sets up vaccinations centres in colleges to help students

Vaccination centres have been set up in colleges which opened on Monday after a gap of 19 months from a coronavirus-induced shutdown in Thane Municipal Corporation limits, officials said.

The decision to set up such centres was taken to help students as entry is permitted only for those who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske said.

"Ordinary citizens can also get vaccinated at these college centres. The aim is to cover all beneficiaries in Thane civic limits as quickly as possible. We have also set up such centres in housing complexes," he added.

Meanwhile, Thane reported 182 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,63,381, an official said on Monday.

Besides these new cases added on Sunday, one death due to the viral infection was also reported, which raised the fatality toll in the district to 11,459, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,37,459, while the death toll stands at 3,279, another official said.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 02:57 PM IST