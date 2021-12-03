Covid-19 outbreak in nursing Colleges of Karnataka

Various districts in Karnataka have reported an outbreak of Covid-19 in nursing colleges. The outbreak, which is a subject of concern for the Health Department of Karnataka, is said to surge through a student from Kerala.

However, as many as nine students of Kodagu Vidyala have tested positive for Covid-19 in Madikeri of Kodagu district. The authorities have taken steps to conduct tests on all students from Class 6 to 10. The results of four more students are expected to come on Friday.

Since the infection rate of Kerala state is on the increase, the outbreak has caused panic to the entire district.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Tumakuru, the neighboring district of Bengaluru, has initiated strict measures in the backdrop of 23 students of the Nanjappa Institute of Nursing Sciences. All students had returned from Kerala recently and were posted in the Nanjappa hospital and Nanjappa Life Care hospital in the Tumakuru district of Karnataka as interns.

Initially, the cases were detected in medical students of Chamarajanagar Medical College. The bordering district is at the 27th position as far as Covid-19 vaccination is concerned. District Commissioner Charulatha Somal has given a target of 20,000 vaccinations per day to the health department officials.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 03:44 PM IST