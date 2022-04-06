COVID-19: Offline colleges to restart in Maharashtra, unvaccinated students can attend online classes, says Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant

Maharashtra Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education Uday Samant has informed that the government has approved the resumption of offline college classes.

He, however, said that the students who have not received two doses of the vaccine are instructed to attend the classes online.

This comes days after, the Maharashtra Government announced that the state is withdrawing all COVID-19 related restrictions including the wearing of masks in public places.

The Disaster Management Act as well as the Infectious Diseases Prevention Act which were invoked with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic were also withdrawn.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 06:29 PM IST